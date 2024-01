First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 11:27 AM IST

Shares of DCB Bank hit a 52-week high of Rs 141, surging 6 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade on back of over two-fold jump in trading volumes on stable outlook.In past one month, the stock has zoomed 25 per cent, after Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development, promoter of the private sector bank, expressed interest to infuse ~$10 million (approx. Rs 83 crore) in the bank. The purpose is to further strengthen the bank's capital position and support its growth plans, the lender had said in an exchange filing. In comparison, the S&P BSE

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 11:27 AM IST

