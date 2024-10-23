Decreased leverage: Debt/equity for listed SMEs at lowest in years

Companies listed in the small and medium enterprise (SME) segment have significantly decreased leverage amid rising profitability.
The debt/equity ratio of 0.5 in FY24 is the lowest since at least FY18, shows a Business Standard analysis of data covering 183 listed SME companies with numbers available for at least seven years. The SME segment only provides financial statements twice a year, compared to four times for listed companies.
The analysis here is based on the latest available FY24 results.
The