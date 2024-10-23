Business Standard
Home / Markets / News / Decreased leverage: Debt/equity for listed SMEs at lowest in years

Decreased leverage: Debt/equity for listed SMEs at lowest in years

Part-II of the series examines the improving balance sheets of SME-listed companies and their relatively conservative approach to debt after Covid-19

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 11:30 PM IST

Companies listed in the small and medium enterprise (SME) segment have significantly decreased leverage amid rising profitability.
 
The debt/equity ratio of 0.5 in FY24 is the lowest since at least FY18, shows a Business Standard analysis of data covering 183 listed SME companies with numbers available for at least seven years. The SME segment only provides financial statements twice a year, compared to four times for listed companies.    
The analysis here is based on the latest available FY24 results. 
