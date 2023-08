Stock of this metering solutions provider zooms over 200% in 3 months

LT Foods, KRBL, Chaman Lal, GRM slide up to 6% on basmati rice export curbs

RIL, Linde India: Trading strategies for buzzing stocks of the day

ICICI Bank Q1FY24 preview: Muted QoQ performance likely on high provisions

NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results

What's capping rally in SBI shares despite record net profit in Q4FY23?

SBI Q1FY24 preview: Analysts see profit surging up to 169% YoY; here's why

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Debt fund managers are deploying different strategies to shield their portfolios amid an uncertain interest rate scenario. SBI Mutual Fund (MF) has been raising its cash holdings, while ICICI MF

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com