Debt fund taxation change breathes life into equity savings scheme

Hybrid MF offering rakes in close to Rs 6,000 crore in FY 2024 so far

Debt fund
Illustration: Binay Sinha

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 7:04 PM IST

Post the change in debt fund taxation in March, a lesser-known hybrid fund has emerged as one of the alternatives for fixed-income investors. Equity savings schemes, the smallest hybrid fund category in terms of assets, have raked in close to Rs 6,000 crore in the financial year (FY) 2024 so far, vis-à-vis an Rs 1,100 crore outflow in FY 2023. The inflows, along with strong performance, have led to a 50 per cent surge in its assets under management (AUM) to Rs 24,100 crore in the April-November period, shows data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

Equity savings

Debt Fund debt fund investments Mutual Funds industry taxation schemes

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 7:04 PM IST

