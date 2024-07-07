Debt funds set to hit mother lode with double-digit gains in 2024

Calendar year 2024 is proving favourable for popular asset classes. While the spotlight remains on the rally in equities — and to some extent, gold — fixed-income investments are also shining.

Certain categories of debt funds have capitalised on the decline in longer-dated government bond yields and are expected to deliver double-digit returns this year.

Several schemes in the long-duration and gilt categories have already yielded over 6 per cent returns in 2024.

Long-duration funds from HDFC, SBI, and Axis have recorded returns of over 7.5 per cent over the past six months, according to Value Research