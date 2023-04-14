close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Decent upside in select sugar stocks as business prospects turn sweeter

Analysts see 15-20 per cent upside in companies like Balrampur Chini, Dhampur, Triveni and EID

Devangshu Datta New Delhi
sugar
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 5:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Sugar prices could spike globally due to supply uncertainties in India and China. Prices in India have risen appreciably over the past month or so, and global prices are already at multi-year highs despite hopes of strong production in Brazil.
Domestic production is estimated to fall this season from the earlier expectation of 35.5 million tonnes (MT) to around 33 MT due to lower yields and recovery rates, particularly in Maharashtra and Karnataka which have been hit by unseasonal rains and also in Uttar Pradesh (UP).
Given domestic consumption is of the order of 27.5 MT and exports or committed exports of 6 MT, the inventory could run low. Global sugar prices have rallied by over 12 per cent and domestic prices too have risen about 7- 8 per cent.
Or

Also Read

Metal stocks: Will export duty rollback help?

Is it time for India to abandon GMO crop fears?

TMS Ep324: GM crop fears, Covid-19 in China, New-age stocks, national party

Dharmaj Crop extends gains after listing at 12% premium over issue price

Renuka, EID Parry: Sugar stocks to sweeten as global prices hit 11 yr-high

HDFC Bank: Analysts see muted profit growth in Q4 amid higher provisions

Market holiday: BSE and NSE closed today on account of Ambedkar Jayanti

Sequential gains in Q4, improving earnings trajectory for Divi's Labs

Women account for a fifth of total mutual fund investors, shows data

Jeera prices jump again on low crop estimates; second spike since Jan

Topics : Compass | Sugar | Sugar Stocks

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 5:20 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Web Exclusive

HDFC Bank: Analysts see muted profit growth in Q4 amid higher provisions

HDFC Bank (Photo: Bloomberg)
4 min read

Market holiday: BSE and NSE closed today on account of Ambedkar Jayanti

bse, bombay stock exchange, stock market, markets
2 min read
Premium

Sequential gains in Q4, improving earnings trajectory for Divi's Labs

Divi’s Laboratories
3 min read

Women account for a fifth of total mutual fund investors, shows data

INVESTMENT, PLANS, SAVINGS, mf, mutual funds, investors, equity, pension, NPS, funds
2 min read

Jeera prices jump again on low crop estimates; second spike since Jan

Jeera
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Adani's Rs 20,000-cr FPO subscriber info not available: Sebi to RTI query

SEBI, SECURITIES AND EXCHANGES BOARD OF INDIA
3 min read
Web Exclusive

HDFC Bank: Analysts see muted profit growth in Q4 amid higher provisions

HDFC Bank (Photo: Bloomberg)
4 min read

DLF rallies 19% in 9 days, nears 52-week high on hopes of healthy sales

Front view of DLF Aralia
3 min read

IDBI Bank gains 10% as report says RBI has begun bid evaluation process

IDBI Bank
2 min read

Surya Roshni hits 52-week high on healthy outlook; zooms 53% so far in 2023

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
3 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon