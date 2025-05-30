Friday, May 30, 2025 | 09:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Deepak Fert, GSFC, RCF: Trading strategy for top fertiliser-related stocks

Deepak Fert, GSFC, RCF: Trading strategy for top fertiliser-related stocks

Technical outlook on Deepak Fertilisers, RCF, GSFC, Coromandel International and Chambal Fertiliser shares. Check key support, resistance and target levels here.

Technical charts hint at a positive bias for Deepak Fertilisers and RCF; while Chambal and Coromandel International may face downward pressure. (Photo: Shutterstock.com)

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:54 AM IST

Fertiliser-related shares in India have witnessed a stellar rally in the stock market in the last three months. According to data from ACE Equity, 21 out of the 22 fertiliser-related listed stocks on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have rallied more than 10 per cent each; with Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals as the sole loser.  The NSE data shows that Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers and Krishana Phoschem have doubled investors' wealth in the last three months, on 100 per cent appreciation in respective share prices. Paradeep Phosphates stock has zoomed 90 per cent; Deepak Fertilisers and Khaitan Chemicals &
