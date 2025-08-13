Do you own this defence PSU stock? Analysts predict up to 38% gains post Q1

HAL share price today, Q1 results: Defence PSU Defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) shares are likely to be in the spotlight following its June quarter (Q1FY26) earnings, which surprised the Street with robust margins and healthy execution.

Despite a slight dip in net profit, the defence PSU's solid operational performance and upbeat guidance from brokerages have fuelled bullish sentiment, with some analysts projecting as much as 38 per cent upside from current levels.

HAL Q1 results

HAL posted a 4.11 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in net profit at ₹1,377 crore in Q1FY26, compared to ₹1,436 crore in the same