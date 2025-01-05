Business Standard

Sunday, January 05, 2025 | 11:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Defence stocks lock and load for order-driven growth offensive in Q4

Defence stocks lock and load for order-driven growth offensive in Q4

War chest of opportunities: DefMin loads new tech ammo to fortify revenue and earnings potential

Defence
Premium

The government has maintained its defence capital outlay at Rs 1.7 trillion for the Budget. | Representational

Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The defence ministry’s focus on modernisation, new technologies, and exports, along with the concentration of orders in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024-25 and long-term growth opportunities from indigenisation, are expected to strengthen the revenue and earnings potential of India’s defence sector.
 
The recent decline in stock prices of listed defence majors has made the risk/reward equation more attractive for investors, according to brokerages. While stock prices for listed companies have risen 2.5x over three years, high valuations, slower order inflows, and challenges in execution and supply chains have resulted in a 19 per cent correction over the last six
Topics : defence stocks Brokerages Defence ministry Sukhoi jets Indian Air Force

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon