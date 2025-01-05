Defence stocks lock and load for order-driven growth offensive in Q4

The defence ministry’s focus on modernisation, new technologies, and exports, along with the concentration of orders in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024-25 and long-term growth opportunities from indigenisation, are expected to strengthen the revenue and earnings potential of India’s defence sector.

The recent decline in stock prices of listed defence majors has made the risk/reward equation more attractive for investors, according to brokerages. While stock prices for listed companies have risen 2.5x over three years, high valuations, slower order inflows, and challenges in execution and supply chains have resulted in a 19 per cent correction over the last six