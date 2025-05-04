Sunday, May 04, 2025 | 09:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Defence stocks on growth warpath as order blitz fuels bullish outlook

Defence stocks on growth warpath as order blitz fuels bullish outlook

Order backlog, inflows add firepower to sector's FY26 offensive

market, stock markets, finance, mutual fund, SIP
Premium

The sector wrapped up FY25 on a firm footing as the Ministry of Defence (MoD) signed 193 contracts worth ₹2.1 trillion, the highest on record.

Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : May 04 2025 | 9:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Defence stocks have been on a tear, with the Nifty India Defence index hitting all-time highs. Over the past week, the index jumped around 7 per cent, far outpacing the flat performance of the Nifty 50. Over the past month, its 12 per cent gain has trebled the benchmark’s return. Alongside rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the sector’s bullish outlook is underpinned by a strong order backlog, large inflows expected in 2025–26 (FY26) after a record 2024–25 (FY25), and tailwinds from exports.
 
The sector wrapped up FY25 on a firm footing as the Ministry of Defence (MoD) signed 193
Topics : defence sector defence stocks Nifty Ministry of Defence stock markets

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon