Demat account openings regained pace in Oct, total count above 210 mn

Demat account openings regained pace in Oct, total count above 210 mn

Equity markets advanced in October, supported by robust corporate earnings and optimism over a potential US-India trade deal that could lower tariffs from around 50% to 15-16%

At the end of October, the total demat tally stood at 210.06 million, up by 30 million, or 17.4 per cent, from a year earlier.

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 11:24 PM IST

The dematerialised (demat) account openings picked up pace in October, with 3 million new accounts added during the month amid buoyant secondary markets and a flurry of initial public offerings (IPOs). 
This was the second instance in 2025 when monthly additions crossed the 3-million mark. 
At the end of October, the total demat tally stood at 210.06 million, up by 30 million, or 17.4 per cent, from a year earlier. Equity markets advanced in October, supported by robust corporate earnings and optimism over a potential US-India trade deal that could lower tariffs from around 50 per cent to 15-16 per
