Sensex (-0.22%)
66753.19 -148.72
Nifty (0.01%)
20098.45 + 1.85
Nifty Midcap (0.44%)
42808.30 + 189.60
Nifty Smallcap (0.35%)
6515.85 + 22.80
Nifty Bank (-0.38%)
44396.30 -170.15
Heatmap

Despite secondary market volatility, IPO charm is here to stay: Analysts

Any price-wise correction in the broader markets, which has seen maximum number of companies hitting the Street this may, may 'temporarily' halt the primary market buzz

Despite secondary market volatility, IPO charm is here to stay: Analysts
Web Exclusive Premium

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 2:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Despite the near-term risks from the Assembly election outcome that investors can extrapolate to the general election outcome in 2024, volatile oil prices, asymmetrical global growth, and geopolitical tensions, analysts expect the buzz in the primary markets to remain intact in 2024.

Subscription numbers, however, are likely to be lower as investors remain choosy and subscribe only to those initial public offfers (IPOs) where there is valuation comfort, analysts said.

"Investors are going to be very selective in the way they approach IPOs. They will back companies with strong fundamentals, solid business moat, an experienced management team, and sound corporate governance," said Neha Agrawal, managing director and head - capital markets group, JM Financial.

ALSO READ: Tata

Also Read

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

Tata Technologies IPO listing tomorrow: Here's what the experts expect

Analysts upbeat on Tata Tech IPO; GMP signals robust demand

Analysts suggest hedging India equity portfolio before state poll results

Market-cap of this Tata Group stock nears Rs 1 trillion; surges 24% in Nov

IREDA extends rally in weak market; stock zooms 115% against issue price

Fedbank Financial makes weak debut; lists at 2% discount to issue price

Gandhar Oil Refinery makes robust debut; stock zooms 104% over issue price

Topics : Markets IPOs Indian stock markets stock markets Tata Technologies IPO investors initial public offering (IPO)

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood MoviesAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyTelangana Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon