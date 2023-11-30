Despite secondary market volatility, IPO charm is here to stay: Analysts

Despite the near-term risks from the Assembly election outcome that investors can extrapolate to the general election outcome in 2024, volatile oil prices, asymmetrical global growth, and geopolitical tensions, analysts expect the buzz in the primary markets to remain intact in 2024.



Subscription numbers, however, are likely to be lower as investors remain choosy and subscribe only to those initial public offfers (IPOs) where there is valuation comfort, analysts said.

"Investors are going to be very selective in the way they approach IPOs. They will back companies with strong fundamentals, solid business moat, an experienced management team, and sound corporate governance," said Neha Agrawal, managing director and head - capital markets group, JM Financial.