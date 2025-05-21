Despite short-term concerns, brokerages remain bullish on Hindalco

Hindalco’s India business, including Utkal Alumina, reported good results for the January-March quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) and consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) also rose.

Earnings growth was driven by favourable pricing, lower input costs and lower tax outgo for Novelis. The company’s US-based aluminium rolling and recycling subsidiary, Novelis' performance rebounded in Q4. Copper Ebitda dropped 21 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q). Aluminium profitability is likely to decrease Q-o-Q in Q1FY26 due to lower aluminium prices. Novelis may be affected by the US tariffs.

Consolidated net sales were ₹64,900 crore, up 16 per cent