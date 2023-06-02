close

Despite signs of fatigue, market breadth shows bulls have upper hand

The market breadth continues to favor bullish stance and every minor correction may see addition of long positions taking into consideration of a medium-to long term objective.

Avdhut Bagkar Mumbai
Bulls and bears
Market breadth favor bulls

Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 11:42 AM IST
The previous two sessions have seen benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and Nifty presenting signs of fatigue, reaching closer to its all-time highs level. Both indices are down approximately 1 per cent from recent highs and 2 per cent away from reaching a new peak. This has led to confusion on the street about its ability to reach another milestone.
The present bullish trend in the leading indices; which has displayed smart recovery since late March this year, remains intact as the market breadth continues to stay elevated. Both indices are up over 2 per cent so far since the start of the current year.
Almost two-third of stocks in Nifty 500 index, or 325 stocks in total, are firmly trading over the 200-day moving average (DMA), which investor community regards highly appropriate in analyzing the underlying momentum. 
First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 11:42 AM IST

