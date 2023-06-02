Despite signs of fatigue, market breadth shows bulls have upper hand

Almost two-third of stocks in Nifty 500 index, or 325 stocks in total, are firmly trading over the 200-day moving average (DMA), which investor community regards highly appropriate in analyzing the underlying momentum.

The present bullish trend in the leading indices; which has displayed smart recovery since late March this year, remains intact as the market breadth continues to stay elevated. Both indices are up over 2 per cent so far since the start of the current year.