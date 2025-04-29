Development potential, cash flows to ensure growth for Macrotech in FY26

A healthy pre-sales or bookings performance in the March quarter on the back of new launches helped the country’s second-largest listed real estate company, Macrotech Developers, beat its FY25 guidance. The company had guided for Rs 17,500 crore of pre-sales for FY25 and beat the same with bookings of Rs 17,630 crore.

Macrotech has guided for Rs 21,000 crore of pre-sales in FY26, a jump of 19 per cent over the pre-sales levels of FY25. Volumes in FY26 are expected to hit the 11 million square feet mark. Given the development potential of its portfolio, healthy debt situation, and guidance,