Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Dhanlaxmi Bank at 9-yr high, hits 10% upper circuit; zooms 69% in two weeks

The stock of private sector lender was trading at its highest level since August 2014

Dhanlaxmi Bank
Premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 2:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Dhanlaxmi Bank (DBL) surged 10 per cent on BSE to hit the highest level in over nine years on Thursday. The stock was locked in the 10 per cent upper circuit at Rs 51.20, its highest level since August 2014.

There were only buyers on the counter and a combined 7.78 million equity shares changed hands with pending buy orders for 2.94 million shares on the NSE and BSE.

In the past two weeks, the stock has zoomed 69 per cent from a level of Rs 30.29 on January 11, 2024.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on January 12 said

Also Read

RBI clears K N Madhusoodanan as part-time chairman of Dhanlaxmi Bank

Stocks to Watch on Sept 18: L&T, Voda Idea, Vedanta, BEL, Dhanlaxmi Bank,

'Inputs ignored': Dhanlaxmi Bank independent director resigns from board

Dhanlaxmi Bank saga puts spotlight on independent directors on bank boards

Dhanlaxmi Bank starts hunt for new CEO, Shivan's term to be over in January

Nova Agritech IPO subscribed 33.82x on Day 2; NII category booked 71.19x

Stock from Madhuri Madhusudan Kela's portfolio has zoomed 54% in 2 months

Bajaj Auto hits new peak, gains 4% in weak market on healthy Q3 results

Indian Bk up 8%, hits new high on solid Q3 nos; Motilal expects more upside

Tech Mahindra slips 6% as investors book profit post Q3FY24 results

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon