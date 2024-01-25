Dhanlaxmi Bank at 9-yr high, hits 10% upper circuit; zooms 69% in two weeks

Shares of Dhanlaxmi Bank (DBL) surged 10 per cent on BSE to hit the highest level in over nine years on Thursday. The stock was locked in the 10 per cent upper circuit at Rs 51.20, its highest level since August 2014.

There were only buyers on the counter and a combined 7.78 million equity shares changed hands with pending buy orders for 2.94 million shares on the NSE and BSE.

In the past two weeks, the stock has zoomed 69 per cent from a level of Rs 30.29 on January 11, 2024.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on January 12 said