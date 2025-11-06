Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DIIs extend lead over FPIs as ownership hits record high in September

DIIs extend lead over FPIs as ownership hits record high in September

Domestic institutional investors' ownership in NSE-listed firms climbed to 18.26% in September 2025, while FPIs' holdings dropped to a 13-year low of 16.71%, Prime Database said

DIIs had overtaken FPIs for the first time in the March 2025 quarter. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

Domestic institutional investors’ (DIIs’) ownership in NSE-listed companies climbed to a record 18.26 per cent as of September 2025, according to data compiled by Prime Database. In contrast, the share of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) slipped to a 13-year low of 16.71 per cent, following outflows of Rs 76,619 crore during the July–September quarter.
 
DIIs had overtaken FPIs for the first time in the March 2025 quarter.
 
Which domestic investors are driving the record ownership levels?
 
Within domestic institutions, mutual funds continued to gain ground, with their ownership rising for the ninth consecutive quarter to an all-time high of 10.93
