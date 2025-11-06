DIIs extend lead over FPIs as ownership hits record high in September

Domestic institutional investors’ (DIIs’) ownership in NSE-listed companies climbed to a record 18.26 per cent as of September 2025, according to data compiled by Prime Database. In contrast, the share of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) slipped to a 13-year low of 16.71 per cent, following outflows of Rs 76,619 crore during the July–September quarter.

DIIs had overtaken FPIs for the first time in the March 2025 quarter.

Which domestic investors are driving the record ownership levels?

Within domestic institutions, mutual funds continued to gain ground, with their ownership rising for the ninth consecutive quarter to an all-time high of 10.93