Discount vs traditional brokers: Cost dynamics, challenges ahead

At 2.9 mn, new demat account additions hit 18-month high in July
Despite market volatility, 25 million demat accounts added in FY23
India's demat tally tops 120 mn; June additions highest in 13 months
Stock brokers upset over strict penalties, meet NSE, Sebi officials
RIL, ITC lift Sensex 418 pts, Nifty regains 18,700; MRF tops Rs 1-L mark
From organic farming to health care, startups shine on celebrity money
Tax tweaks send foreign mutual funds into a 5-month outflow eclipse
Harvesting volatility: Trading volumes in September ripe for the picking
Retail investors have grasped the power of equities: Vikas Khemani
Rising costs, competition leave paint sector in need of fresh coat