Dividend from PSUs exceed revised estimates target by 26% in FY24

Higher-than-estimated dividend collection can be attributed to the consistent dividend policy announced in 2020. It requires state-run companies to pay interim dividends against one annual payout

Dividend
Photo: Shutterstock

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2024 | 6:42 PM IST

Dividend collected by the Centre from public sector undertakings (PSUs) has exceeded the revised estimates (RE) target by nearly 26 per cent during financial year 2023-24 (FY24). It has touched Rs 62,929.27 crore, according to data from the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).

Higher-than-estimated dividend collection can be attributed to the consistent dividend policy announced in 2020. It requires state-run companies to pay interim dividends against one annual payout.

The RE stood at Rs 50,000 crore compared to the budget estimate (BE) of Rs 43,000 crore set during the beginning of FY24.

First Published: Mar 31 2024 | 6:42 PM IST

