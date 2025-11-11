Expensive valuations may limit upside for Divi's Laboratories stock

The stock of the country’s second-largest pharmaceutical company by market capitalisation, Divi’s Laboratories, has lost 2.4 per cent since its results last week. While the September quarter performance was better than estimates, valuations remain in the expensive zone. At the current price, the stock trades at about 60 times its FY27 earnings estimates.

What drove revenue growth in the September quarter?

Revenues in the quarter rose 16 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 12.7 per cent sequentially. The gains were led by the custom synthesis (CS) segment, which was up 28.7 per cent and accounted for 56 per cent of revenues.