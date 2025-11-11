Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 07:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Expensive valuations may limit upside for Divi's Laboratories stock

Expensive valuations may limit upside for Divi's Laboratories stock

Despite strong custom synthesis growth and better-than-expected quarterly results, analysts caution that high valuations could restrict near-term gains for Divi's Laboratories

Lack of valuation comfort may limit gains in Divi's Laboratories stock
Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 7:35 PM IST

The stock of the country’s second-largest pharmaceutical company by market capitalisation, Divi’s Laboratories, has lost 2.4 per cent since its results last week. While the September quarter performance was better than estimates, valuations remain in the expensive zone. At the current price, the stock trades at about 60 times its FY27 earnings estimates.
 
What drove revenue growth in the September quarter?
 
Revenues in the quarter rose 16 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 12.7 per cent sequentially. The gains were led by the custom synthesis (CS) segment, which was up 28.7 per cent and accounted for 56 per cent of revenues.
