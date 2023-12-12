Dixon surges 13% in 2 days; hits new high on winning contract from Lenovo

Shares of Dixon Technologies (India) (Dixon) hit a new high of Rs 6,764 as they rallied 6 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday trade after the company's wholly-owned subsidiary Padget Electronics won a contract from Lenovo to manufacture laptops and notebooks under the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) 2.0 Scheme.

In the past two days, the stock of the consumer electronics company has surged 13 per cent. Moreover, in the past one month, it has outperformed the market by gaining 28 per cent as compared to an 8-per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. In the past nine months, the stock price of Dixon has zoomed 134 per cent.

In an exchange filing, Dixon said that Padget Electronics Private Limited, a