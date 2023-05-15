close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

DMart dips 5% on weak Q4; here's how brokerages have interpreted the result

The EBITDA margin declined 110 basis points YoY to 7.3%, while the gross margin fell 90 bps YoY to 13.4% pulled down by lower revenue from the high-margin gross merchandise & apparel segment

Harshita Singh New Delhi
DMart
Web Exclusive Premium

3 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 1:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of retail chain Avenue Supermarts (DMart) dipped 5 per cent on BSE to an intra-day low of Rs 3,501 apiece on Monday as the company’s weaker product mix continued to weigh on the operating profit margins in the March quarter leading to a lower-than-expected performance. 
The company’s consolidated profit after tax rose 7.7 per cent YoY to Rs 460 crore in Q4FY23 on a 21 per cent jump in revenue led by store count additions. 
However, the yearly earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) growth of 5.4 per cent was the slowest pace of increase seen since its listing and was much below analyst estimates. 
Or

Also Read

Stocks to Watch on May 12: Adani Total, RIL, TaMo, ONGC, Vedanta, Mankind

TCS Q4 review: Near-term growth to moderate, demand levers intact: Analysts

Wipro Q4 preview: Soft quarter likely; share buyback, Q1FY24 guidance eyed

Infosys strong TCV, deal wins in Q3 lend comfort amid macro risks: Analysts

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Bank of Baroda Q4 preview: PAT may soar up to 2x YoY on healthy loan growth

BSE Realty index hits 8-month high; Mahindra Lifespace, DLF soar up to 7%

Adani Green, Adani Total Gas: How to trade Adani group stks post ASM exit?

More IPOs need to deliver listing pop to revive retail interest: Analysts

Lupin extends gain, hits 52-wk high post Q4 results; surges 20% in 1 month

Avenue Super.

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Stock Market DMart Buzzing stocks Q4 Results Markets

First Published: May 15 2023 | 1:36 PM IST

Latest News

View More

This smallcap pharma company has zoomed 44% in 3 days on strong Q4 results

bull, markets, shares, stocks, bse, growth, sensex, nse
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

DMart dips 5% on weak Q4; here's how brokerages have interpreted the result

DMart
3 min read
Web Exclusive

Bank of Baroda Q4 preview: PAT may soar up to 2x YoY on healthy loan growth

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

BSE Realty index hits 8-month high; Mahindra Lifespace, DLF soar up to 7%

realty sector
3 min read

Mudrex expands its footprint outside India, launches its platform in Italy

Cryptocurrency
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Missed opportunity: India far behind in race for electronics exports to US

electronics, TECH, SMARTPHONES, mobiles, manufacturing, robotics, automation, ai, technology
3 min read

Stocks to Watch on May 15: Adani Group, Tata Motors, DMart, PVR Inox

stocks
7 min read

MARKET LIVE: Sensex extends rally, up 450 pts; Infy, ITC gain up to 2%

BSE
1 min read

Adani stocks have seasonality to help in recovery from $100 billion rout

Chart
3 min read

Careful sector, stock selection warranted in Indian market: M Raychaudhuri

MANISHI RAYCHAUDHURI, Head, Asia Pacific equity research, BNP Paribas
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon