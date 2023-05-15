DMart dips 5% on weak Q4; here's how brokerages have interpreted the result

Shares of retail chain Avenue Supermarts (DMart) dipped 5 per cent on BSE to an intra-day low of Rs 3,501 apiece on Monday as the company’s weaker product mix continued to weigh on the operating profit margins in the March quarter leading to a lower-than-expected performance.
The company’s consolidated profit after tax rose 7.7 per cent YoY to Rs 460 crore in Q4FY23 on a 21 per cent jump in revenue led by store count additions.
However, the yearly earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) growth of 5.4 per cent was the slowest pace of increase seen since its listing and was much below analyst estimates.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or
Also Read
Stocks to Watch on May 12: Adani Total, RIL, TaMo, ONGC, Vedanta, Mankind
TCS Q4 review: Near-term growth to moderate, demand levers intact: Analysts
Wipro Q4 preview: Soft quarter likely; share buyback, Q1FY24 guidance eyed
Infosys strong TCV, deal wins in Q3 lend comfort amid macro risks: Analysts
From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today
Bank of Baroda Q4 preview: PAT may soar up to 2x YoY on healthy loan growth
BSE Realty index hits 8-month high; Mahindra Lifespace, DLF soar up to 7%
Adani Green, Adani Total Gas: How to trade Adani group stks post ASM exit?
More IPOs need to deliver listing pop to revive retail interest: Analysts
Lupin extends gain, hits 52-wk high post Q4 results; surges 20% in 1 month
Avenue Super.
- NSE
- BSE
- 1D
- 5D
- 1M
- 3M
- 6M
- 5Y