The stock of India’s largest listed pure-play retail company,, has slipped over 10 per cent from its monthly highs. A weak operational performance in the March quarter and a muted near-term outlook due to intense competitive pressures and higher costs could lead to downward pressure on the stock. While the stock had dipped by 3.44 per cent in early trade on Monday, it recovered slightly to close 1 per cent lower at Rs 4,022.