DMart's stock may stay weak, but triggers for recovery are emerging

DMart's stock may stay weak, but triggers for recovery are emerging

DMart's 15.4% revenue growth in Q2FY26 masks margin pressure and rising costs, but analysts see long-term upside from its North India push and network expansion

Standalone revenue at ₹16,200 crore grew 15.4 per cent Y-o-Y in Q2FY26 (on a weak base of 14 per cent Y-o-Y in Q2FY25), with 13 per cent Y-o-Y store addition and likely mid-single-digit SSSG. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Devangshu Datta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 8:49 PM IST

DMart's pre-quarter update for the second quarter of 2025-26 (Q2FY26) disappointed the market but several analysts continued to issue “Buy” recommendations. Revenue grew by 15.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), led by 55 net store additions Y-o-Y, taking the total to 432 stores. Profitability is likely to be subdued due to elevated operating costs, and competitive intensity. DMart opened net eight new stores during the quarter (net 17 stores added in the first half of the financial year, or H1FY26), with one store temporarily closed for reconstruction.
 
The foray into UP and North India provides headroom for aggressive expansion
