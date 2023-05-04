Domestic investors now own a quarter of markets for the first time

The ownership by domestic investors, including individual as well as institutional, in companies listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has breached the 25 per cent mark for the first time.
The share stood at 25.72 per cent at the end of the March 2023 quarter, up from 24.44 per cent in the previous quarter, according to data from Prime Database. The share of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), meanwhile, rose slightly to 20.56 per cent from 20.24 per cent as on December 31, 2022.
Since 2015, the grip of domestic investors on the market has been tightening, while that of overseas funds, waning. FPI shareholding in the NSE-listed companies was 23.3 per cent in March 2015, while the combined holding of domestic institutional investors (DIIs), retail and high networth individuals (HNIs) was just 18.47 per cent.
