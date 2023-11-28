Mutual fund assets likely hit Rs 50-trn milestone amid market rally

The mutual fund industry’s assets under management (AUM) have likely breached the Rs 50-trillion mark following a rally in domestic equities this month. The industry’s average AUM stood at almost Rs 48 trillion at the end of October.

In November, the Nifty50 index has gained about 4 per cent so far, while smallcap and midcap indices have rallied close to 8 per cent. While the official figures will be released next month, experts say the AUM this month will hit the Rs 50 trillion milestone if the November inflows remain in line with the collection reported last month. In October, the industry garnered net inflows of Rs 80,500 crore.

“While Rs 50 trillion is a major landmark for the industry, the more