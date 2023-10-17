close
Sensex (0.39%)
66428.09 + 261.16
Nifty (0.40%)
19811.50 + 79.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.06%)
6036.65 + 63.40
Nifty Midcap (0.35%)
40733.35 + 142.70
Nifty Bank (0.42%)
44409.50 + 183.60
Heatmap

Domestic mutual funds rollout US bond as yields reach multi-year highs

These higher yields make them the right fit for certain use cases. Investment advisors say the product can be looked at when saving for overseas goals

mutual funds, MFs
Premium

Representative Image

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 7:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With US Treasury yields hitting multi-decade highs, domestic mutual funds (MFs) are rolling out international debt funds.

After Bandhan MF's US Treasury Bond 0-1 year Fund of Fund (FoF), Aditya Birla Sun Life (ABSL) MF has come out with US Treasury 1-3 Year Bond ETFs FoF and 3-10 Year Bond ETFs FoF.

Also Read

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Debt mutual funds or FDs: What should you pick given RBI status quo?

Analysts see bond yields hitting 7.5% in near-term; how should you invest?

Financials see highest FPI flows despite turmoil in US banking sector

Large-cap MFs, Index Funds to attract flows as markets pick pace: Analysts

Wipro likely to lag peers with dismal 1.3% yearly revenue growth in Q2FY24

Newgen Software soars 14%, hits new high on strong September quarter result

JPMorgan index-bound Indian bonds lure foreigners, but flows to start later

Karur Vysya Bank surges 7% post record Q2 profit; stock hits 6-year high

Stock of this garments & apparels company zoomed over 100% in 2 months

Topics : US bond Mutual Funds bond yield Debt

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 7:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesSA vs NED LIVE SCORESame-Sex Marriage VerdictWhatsAppMumbai AirportCongress Manifesto for PollsVivo V29 Pro ReviewNarendra Modi

Elections 2023

After Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, AAP enters poll fight in MizoramCongress to release manifesto for MP polls, focus on youth and farmers

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: Afghan opener Gurbaz reprimanded for breach of ICC CodeWorld Cup 2023: Regret squandering promising start vs Australia - Nissanka

India News

Indian Space Station by 2035, astronauts on moon by 2040: PM to IsroUjjwala scheme beneficiaries will be given 1 gas cylinder for free: UP CM

Economy News

India to spend nearly Rs 143 trn on infra between FY24 and FY30: CRISILState borrowing costs to rise in H2 FY24 on hardening of yields: Report
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon