Business Standard
Home / Markets / News / Double digit growth and rural revival positive for Marico's stock

Double digit growth and rural revival positive for Marico's stock

Marico's Q1FY25 consolidated revenue grew 6.7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,640 crore, while operating profit rose 9.1 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 630 crore

Marico
Premium

Photo: Shutterstock

Devangshu Datta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 9:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Concerns have been raised over Marico’s exposure to Bangladesh in the wake of turmoil in that country. However, the management reiterated expectations of growing domestic business at double digits and maintaining international growth. Marico scaled up its food business by 4 times between FY20-24 and aims to double it again in the next three financial years.

The Q1 earnings met expectations. Volume trajectory (up 4 per cent Y-o-Y) was better than expected. New businesses reported good performance. The gross margin was up due to benign raw material costs. Management pointed to market share gains in Parachute, improvement

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon