Dr Reddy's Laboratories Q1 print misses target; brokerages split on outlook

Brokerages on Dr Reddy's Q1 results: Pharmaceutical major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories’ June quarter (Q1FY26) results received a mixed response from brokerages, with some highlighting margin resilience and emerging market strength, while others flagged weak US revenue and concerns around pricing pressure, especially for gRevlimid (Lenalidomide).

The company posted revenue of ₹8,545.2 crore, up 11 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) but flat sequentially. However, this came in below street expectations, especially outside the India market. Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at ₹1,417.8 crore, up 2 per cent Y-o-Y but down 11 per cent Q-o-Q, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda)