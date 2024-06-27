Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Earnings boost for Dr Reddy's Lab post consumer healthcare acquisition

In India, DRL has an OTC portfolio in the hydration, cough-cold-allergy, and skin care categories

dr reddy pharma
Premium

Representative Picture

Devangshu Datta
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 9:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) has agreed to acquire Haleon’s global portfolio of consumer healthcare brands in the Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) category outside of the US.

DRL will pay a total consideration of £500 million, including an upfront cash consideration of £458 million and contingent cash payments up to £42 million based on performances in CY25 and CY26.

DRL will acquire the portfolio through the purchase of shares of Northstar Switzerland SARL, a Haleon group firm.

The purchase will be funded through internal accruals. The portfolio had net revenue of £217 million in CY23, the operating profit margin was 25
Topics : Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Dr Reddy stock stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 9:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVERealme GT 6 ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon