Earnings uncertainty, high valuations: Brokerages advise caution for 2025

Fundamentals strong but earnings growth uncertainty, elevated valuations seen capping upside

Indian equities continue their upward trajectory but largecaps, those stocks valued at Rs 20,000 crore or more, continue to underperform the broader market. The largecap-oriented BSE Sensex is up 31.9 per cent since the end of October last year laggi
The brokerage said it anticipates India’s macroeconomic situation to improve in the coming quarters, with inflation expected to be moderate | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 10:52 PM IST

Indian equities are expected to deliver modest returns in 2025, as brokerages cite uncertainty around earnings growth and elevated valuations as major concerns even as India’s fundamental growth story remains promising. 
UBS on Tuesday warned of potential derating in the Indian market due to high valuations and the Reserve Bank of India’s limited ability to cut rates aggressively. Nomura also expressed similar concerns last week, stating that India’s market faces near-term risks of derating amid a slowing macro and earnings cycle. Domestic brokerage Kotak Securities on Tuesday set a modest Nifty target of 26,100 for December 2025, implying a 6
