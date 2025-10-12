Sunday, October 12, 2025 | 10:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund: Mining growth from market's often-overlooked middle

Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund: Mining growth from market's often-overlooked middle

Patient, data-driven selection uncovers midcap opportunities that quietly outpace benchmarks while managing risk

diamond
premium

True to its mandate, the fund has maintained a higher allocation to midcap stocks over the past three years.

Crisil Intelligence Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 10:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Launched in December 2007, Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund has consistently ranked in the top 30th percentile of Crisil Mutual Fund Ranking’s (CMFR’s) midcap category for four consecutive quarters through June 2025.
 
The fund’s assets under management climbed to ₹10,988 crore at the end of June 2025, up from ₹1,864 crore in June 2022. Trideep Bhattacharya, Raj Koradia, and Dhruv Bhatia have managed the fund since October 2021, August 2024, and October 2024, respectively.
 
The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through a portfolio predominantly invested in midcap equities and equity-related securities.
 
Ahead of the curve
 
Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund has outperformed
Topics : Edelweiss MF share market BSE NSE Mutual funds MFs Market Lens Systematic investment plans Fund Pick
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon