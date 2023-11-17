Sensex (-0.10%)
Eicher Motors hits new high; soars 18% thus far in Nov on healthy outlook

Despite the competitive pressure in Q2, Eicher Motors posted a healthy volume growth of 10.4% Y-o-Y basis to 248,831 units which supported by festive period and shift towards premium motorcycles

Eicher Motors, Classic 350 motorcycle
Premium

SI Reporter Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 11:14 AM IST
Shares of Eicher Motors, the manufacturer of Royal Enfield motorcycle, hit a record high of Rs 3,898, up 2 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade.

In the past one week, the stock has rallied 10 per cent on strong growth prospects of the company. Moreover, it has soared 18 per cent thus far in the month of November.

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 11:14 AM IST

