Employee costs to haunt Indian IT even as biz prospects improve: Analysts

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 11:13 AM IST

L&T, MTAR, HAL: Stocks related to Chandrayaan-3 extend gain, soar up to 20%

Manappuram Finance slips 4% after 10% equity change hands via block deal

Max Financial Services zooms 6% as over 10 mn shares change hands

GMR Airports hits over 13-year high; soars 45% in 1 month on solid earnings

TCS Preview: Wage hikes to erode margin in Q1FY24; PAT may drop 3.3% QoQ

TCS Q4 Preview: Revenue may rise up to 18% YoY; EBIT margin seen at 25%

More downside seen in Infosys earnings estimate; stock to derate: Analysts

Infosys may beat peers on Q1 profit growth; risk to revenue guidance eyed

Nivdia's recently quarterly results showed revenue doubled to $13.5 billion, while profit came in at $2.70 a share. Analysts had forecasted sales of nearly $11 billion and profit of $2.07. For the October quarter, it expects

4 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 11:13 AM IST

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com