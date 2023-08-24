Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.16%)
65537.10 + 103.80
Nifty (0.22%)
19487.05 + 43.05
Nifty Midcap (0.68%)
38956.15 + 261.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.51%)
5483.35 + 28.05
Nifty Bank (0.45%)
44677.85 + 198.80
Heatmap

Employee costs to haunt Indian IT even as biz prospects improve: Analysts

Indian IT Services companies, Goldman Sachs said, have doubled their market share in the last 10 years to 6.2 per cent of the global IT spending in CY22

IT sector
Web Exclusive Premium

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 11:13 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Analysts remain divided on the road ahead for the Indian information technology (IT) companies over the next few years, even as US-based Nvidia Corp, a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) surprised the street with its latest quarterly earnings and an upbeat guidance for the October quarter.

Nivdia's recently quarterly results showed revenue doubled to $13.5 billion, while profit came in at $2.70 a share. Analysts had forecasted sales of nearly $11 billion and profit of $2.07. For the October quarter, it expects

Also Read

Infosys may beat peers on Q1 profit growth; risk to revenue guidance eyed

TCS Q4 review: Near-term growth to moderate, demand levers intact: Analysts

More downside seen in Infosys earnings estimate; stock to derate: Analysts

TCS Q4 Preview: Revenue may rise up to 18% YoY; EBIT margin seen at 25%

TCS Preview: Wage hikes to erode margin in Q1FY24; PAT may drop 3.3% QoQ

GMR Airports hits over 13-year high; soars 45% in 1 month on solid earnings

Max Financial Services zooms 6% as over 10 mn shares change hands

Manappuram Finance slips 4% after 10% equity change hands via block deal

L&T, MTAR, HAL: Stocks related to Chandrayaan-3 extend gain, soar up to 20%

Stocks to Watch: Reliance, Coforge, GAIL, Vascon, Sugar stocks, P&G Health

Topics : Markets Indian IT Sector Indian IT firms artifical intelligence Nvidia Infosys Tech Mahindra TCS Indian Employees IT employees

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 11:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesMeeshoBharat NCAPWorld Cup | BookMyShowIBPS RRB PO Result 2023 DeclaredChandrayaan-3 World Reaction

Companies News

E-commerce firm Meesho aims to digitise 10 mn small businesses by 2027Bharat NCAP: India's own car assessment programme; to commence from oct

Election News

MP polls: Congress to conduct caste census after poll victory, says KhargeWomen's reservation not my domestic problem, it concerns 700 mn women: BRS

India News

Chandrayaan-3 lands softly on moon's surface, here's how the world reactedChandrayaan-3: After landing on Moon, here's what Pragyan rover will do now

Economy News

Rupee appreciates 25 paise to 82.47 against US dollar amid foreign inflowsDiesel exports to Singapore set for highs in Aug, drop for Europe: Trade
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon