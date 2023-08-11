Indian IT to become more attractive after data Bill: Ashwini Vaishnaw

The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, recently cleared the test of parliamentary approval. Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Union minister for communications, electronics and information technology, who was instrumental in the passage of the legislation, tells Sourabh Lele in an interview that the law will bring about behavioural changes in the internal business processes in alignment with the principles of privacy. Edited excerpts:

The final version of the Bill has switched to a blacklisting approach from the earlier concept of trusted geographies. What led to this change