EMS majors may be on growth path over diversifying product mix, PLI

India’s electronic manufacturing services (EMS) sector could be a comparative gainer from the current tariff war. Also, a ₹23,000-crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for electronic components may boost margins and enable a broader product mix.

The component PLI scheme will increase domestic value addition. The key beneficiaries may be Dixon, Amber and Kaynes, among others. This scheme targets non-semiconductor components with an incentive payout of ₹23,000 crore against production of ₹4.6 trillion or about 5 per cent incentive (similar to mobiles).

India itself is one of the fastest-growing markets in EMS with 6 per cent of global share, which is