Home / Markets / News / EMS majors may be on growth path over diversifying product mix, PLI

EMS majors may be on growth path over diversifying product mix, PLI

The component PLI scheme will increase domestic value addition. The key beneficiaries may be Dixon, Amber and Kaynes among others

An electronics manufacturing factory in Noida, UP. The state is seeking foreign investments for its electronics industry
New categories like LED TVs, laptops, computers, EMS, refrigerators and compressors should push up the earnings and revenue growth rates

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 9:57 PM IST

India’s electronic manufacturing services (EMS) sector could be a comparative gainer from the current tariff war. Also, a ₹23,000-crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for electronic components may boost margins and enable a broader product mix.
 
The component PLI scheme will increase domestic value addition. The key beneficiaries may be Dixon, Amber and Kaynes, among others. This scheme targets non-semiconductor components with an incentive payout of ₹23,000 crore against production of ₹4.6 trillion or about 5 per cent incentive (similar to mobiles).
 
India itself is one of the fastest-growing markets in EMS with 6 per cent of global share, which is
Topics : PLI scheme stock market trading electronics manufacturing scheme

