Home / Markets / News / Strong growth will keep valuations at elevated levels for EMS majors

Strong growth will keep valuations at elevated levels for EMS majors

EMS sector expected to grow 25% annually till FY28 as order books expand and capex ramps up; high-margin orders and policy support sustain premium valuations

electronics manufacturing India, Union Cabinet approval, Rs 22,919 crore PLI scheme, domestic electronics production, semiconductor industry India, lithium-ion cell manufacturing, printed circuit boards India, display module manufacturing, camera mod
Dixon is constructing a 1 million sq ft mobile manufacturing facility with dedicated capacity for anchor clients and a display module plant, with plans to double capacity in later phases.

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 8:04 PM IST

The EMS (Electronic Manufacturing Services) sector is riding on structural growth drivers. These include supportive policies and strong demand across sectors such as automotive, industrial, consumer durables, energy, defence, medical, infrastructure, and others.
 
Apart from the large domestic market, the China-plus strategy is boosting exports. This is a competitive market characterised by low margins and high volumes. EMS in India is expected to reach Rs 27.7 trillion by FY28, implying over 25 per cent annual growth between FY23 and FY28, when it was valued at Rs 8.4 trillion.
 
Policy support includes incentive schemes and other measures to encourage global players
