Strong growth will keep valuations at elevated levels for EMS majors

The EMS (Electronic Manufacturing Services) sector is riding on structural growth drivers. These include supportive policies and strong demand across sectors such as automotive, industrial, consumer durables, energy, defence, medical, infrastructure, and others.

Apart from the large domestic market, the China-plus strategy is boosting exports. This is a competitive market characterised by low margins and high volumes. EMS in India is expected to reach Rs 27.7 trillion by FY28, implying over 25 per cent annual growth between FY23 and FY28, when it was valued at Rs 8.4 trillion.

Policy support includes incentive schemes and other measures to encourage global players