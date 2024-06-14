Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Endurance soars 20%; stock zooms 51% in 1 month on solid Q4 earnings

The management is positive on growth across segments and expects decent growth, going ahead, led by robust orderbook.

Endurance Technologies, Endurance
Premium

Endurance Technologies logo

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 10:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Endurance Technologies share price record high: Shares of Endurance Technologies hit a new record high of Rs 3,059.05 as they soared 20 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade, extending their past four days' gain on healthy business outlook. In the past one week, the stock of the auto ancillary company has surged 26 per cent. In the past one month, it has zoomed 51 per cent after it reported a solid earnings for the January to March quarter (Q4FY24).

At 09:26 AM, Endurance was trading 13 per cent higher at Rs 2,890.90, as compared to
Topics : Buzzing stocks Endurance Technologies Markets stock market trading Market trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 10:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKuwait FireG7 Summit 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEDelhi Water CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon