Business Standard
Home / Markets / News / EQT Asia scouts opportunities in healthcare, financial services, and infra

EQT Asia scouts opportunities in healthcare, financial services, and infra

Swedish PE firm invests $6 bn, sells stake worth $2.4 bn in last 18 months

Jean Eric Salata, chairperson of EQT Asia and head of Private Capital Asia
Premium

Jean Eric Salata, chairperson of EQT Asia and head of Private Capital Asia

Dev ChatterjeeJaden Mathew Paul Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 7:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India would continue to attract investments from EQT Private Capital Asia, one of the world’s largest private equity firms, in the new year, especially in the fields of healthcare, financial services, and infrastructure, Jean Eric Salata, chairperson of EQT Asia and head of Private Capital Asia, said here today.
 
EQT Asia has already invested $6 billion in the last 18 months across key sectors, including healthcare technology, while it exited investments worth $2.4 billion in the same period.
 
“Over the past 18 months, we’ve invested $6 billion in India, which remains one of the most attractive investment destinations in the
Topics : India healthcare stock exchange Healthcare sector financial market

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon