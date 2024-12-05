EQT Asia scouts opportunities in healthcare, financial services, and infra

India would continue to attract investments from EQT Private Capital Asia, one of the world’s largest private equity firms, in the new year, especially in the fields of healthcare, financial services, and infrastructure, Jean Eric Salata, chairperson of EQT Asia and head of Private Capital Asia, said here today.

EQT Asia has already invested $6 billion in the last 18 months across key sectors, including healthcare technology, while it exited investments worth $2.4 billion in the same period.

“Over the past 18 months, we’ve invested $6 billion in India, which remains one of the most attractive investment destinations in the