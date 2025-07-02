Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 10:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Equity capital market fees rise even as mobilisation dips in H12025

Equity capital market fees rise even as mobilisation dips in H12025

This rise came despite a 16 per cent drop in funds raised, with domestic ECM totalling $25.7 billion compared to a record $30.8 billion in H1 2024

This rise came despite a 16 per cent drop in funds raised, with domestic ECM totalling $25.7 billion compared to a record $30.8 billion in H1 2024.

Samie Modak Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 10:47 PM IST

Investment bankers earned an estimated $273 million in fees from equity capital market (ECM) activities in the first half of 2025, a 3.4 per cent increase from $264 million in the same period last year, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.
 
This rise came despite a 16 per cent drop in funds raised, with domestic ECM totalling $25.7 billion compared to a record $30.8 billion in H1 2024.
 
The number of ECM deals also fell 31 per cent, from 286 to 196.
 
Initial public offerings (IPOs) surged 21 per cent to $5.9 billion, the highest first-half total ever, driven by
