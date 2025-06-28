Saturday, June 28, 2025 | 12:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Equity, hybrid funds dominate small town mutual fund flows: Icra Analytics

Despite the higher growth rate of B-30, the presence of institutional investors continues to skew the overall AUM share towards T-30.

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 12:07 AM IST

Mutual fund investments in areas outside the top 30 cities (referred to as B-30) are predominantly allocated to equity and hybrid funds. According to an analysis by Icra Analytics, 76 per cent of B-30 assets are invested in equity funds, while 9 per cent are in hybrid schemes. Debt funds account for only 12 per cent of the total assets under management (AUM) in these regions.
 
In contrast, the investment pattern in the top 30 cities (T-30) differs significantly due to the presence of institutional investors. These investors hold a substantial share of T-30 AUM, resulting in a higher debt
