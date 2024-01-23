Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Equity, money markets in the US remain polarised, says Chris Wood

Another key development in the US, that the global equity markets would eye over the next few months, is how the political landscape shapes up ahead of the presidential elections

chris wood 3
Web Exclusive Premium

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Equity and money markets in the United States (US) remain polarised and are betting on two different outcomes in the months ahead, wrote Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies in his latest note to investors, GREED & fear.

While the US stock market, he wrote, is priced for an idealised soft landing of the economy, the money markets are priced for a degree of monetary easing, which only seems likely in the event of a recession.

"The Fed funds futures are now discounting 144 basis point (bp) of rate cuts this year, though down from

Also Read

The Trump saga: Indictment, RICO law & future of presidential campaign

Colorado court ruling on Trump: What it means for 2024 presidential polls

Analysts see bond yields hitting 7.5% in near-term; how should you invest?

3-layered security, army snipers: Delhi is ready for Joe Biden's G20 visit

Last date to apply for new Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) tranche today: Details

Medi Assist Health sees decent debut, lists at 11% premium over issue price

Persistent Systems zooms 10% on strong Q3 results; okays 1:2 stock split

Abolish STT, sops for rural India: What markets expect from interim budget

Zee plunges 10% as Sony calls off merger; CLSA downgrades stock to 'sell'

Stocks to Watch today: Zee, Cipla, MRPL, Axis Bank, Medi Assist, JSW Group

Topics : Chris Wood US markets US Elections global equity Global Markets US stock market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRam Mandir donationBudget LIVE UpdatesAyodhya Donation Advantage.Medi Assist HealthZee Entertainment Enterprises Share PriceBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon