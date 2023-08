Shares of tractor manufacturers have displayed a resilient show in the past one month as a turnaround in kharif sowing, and improvement in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margins during the June-ended quarter (Q1-FY24) aided sentiment.

At the bourses, related-stocks like Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), Escorts Kubota, and VST Tillers jumped up to 17 per cent in the past month, as against 1.3 per cent fall in the S&P BSE Sensex, ACE Equity data show.