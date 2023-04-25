close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Escorts, Bank of India: Select midcap stocks are poised for up to 20% gains

Zydus Lifesciences, in particular, has been scaling 52-week highs with momentum staying highly elevated. Also, Aurobindo Pharma shares have seen a steeper rise, with aggressive chart structures.

Avdhut Bagkar Mumbai
Markets, Investors, Companies
Web Exclusive Premium

Midcap stocks

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 1:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Selective midcap stocks are displaying robust momentum on technical charts and are poised to align the bullishness seen in the benchmark indices procured in recent sessions.
Shares of Zydus Lifesciences, in particular, have been scaling 52-week highs with momentum staying highly elevated. Also, Aurobindo Pharma shares have seen a steeper rise, with aggressive chart structures. 
To add to this list, Bata India, Bank of India and Escorts have conquered crucial barriers and are set to emerge as the front runners in coming sessions.
Or

Also Read

LIC, Indiabulls Housing Finance struggle on charts; HDFC eyes Rs 2,700-mark

Sugar stocks to sweeten in 2023; Dwarikesh, Renuka can rally up to 37%

Nifty Pharma dips to 7-mth low; bears may gain control if breaks 52-wk low

Pharma shares may turnaound soon; Cipla, Sun Pharma, Granules can gain 20%

Britannia, ITC, Radico: These FMCG stocks may act as hedge in current fall

Mankind Pharma IPO subscribed 2% so far on Day 1; GMP down 30% in 10 days

Stock of this speciality chemical nearly doubled in less than 3 months

3 Adani Group stocks hit 5% upper circuit; Adani Enterprises jumps 4%

Crompton Greaves CE tanks 13%; hits 52-week low as CEO Mathew Job resigns

Ipca Labs dips 9%, hits 52-wk low on plan to buy 33.4% stake in Unichem Lab

Zydus Lifesci.

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Zydus Lifesciences Escorts Bank of India stock Nifty Midcap 100 stocks Nifty midcap Buzzing stocks stock market trading stocks technical analysis technical analysis Market technicals technical charts Chart Reading

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 1:11 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Web Exclusive

Mankind Pharma IPO subscribed 2% so far on Day 1; GMP down 30% in 10 days

Mankind Pharma
3 min read

Stock of this speciality chemical nearly doubled in less than 3 months

bull, markets, shares, stocks, bse, growth, sensex, nse
2 min read

3 Adani Group stocks hit 5% upper circuit; Adani Enterprises jumps 4%

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read

Crompton Greaves CE tanks 13%; hits 52-week low as CEO Mathew Job resigns

Photo: Reuters
3 min read

Gold price falls Rs 10 to Rs 60,700; silver unchanged at Rs 76,400

gold, precious metal, gold ingot, gold brick
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

PremiumWeb Exclusive

ITC rally has more legs on FMCG biz scale up, high cigarette vols: Analysts

ITC
4 min read

Stocks to watch: Bajaj Auto, Nestle India, Nykaa, IndusInd Bank, Welspun

Trading on overseas online forex platforms illegal, punishable under FEMA
4 min read
Web Exclusive

Here's why you should consider selling PSU, Pvt Bank indices on rallies

technicals
2 min read

Stock of this speciality chemical nearly doubled in less than 3 months

bull, markets, shares, stocks, bse, growth, sensex, nse
2 min read

3 Adani Group stocks hit 5% upper circuit; Adani Enterprises jumps 4%

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon