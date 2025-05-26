Monday, May 26, 2025 | 07:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Eternal slumps ahead of FPI selloff after lowering investment limit

Eternal stock fell nearly 5% as passive funds prepare to sell over Rs 7,500 crore worth of shares following a cut in the FPI investment limit to 49.5%

Samie Modak Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

Shares of Eternal (formerly Zomato) dropped almost 5 per cent on Monday ahead of an anticipated selloff by passive funds tracking MSCI and FTSE global indices. The selloff is being driven by Eternal’s decision to lower the foreign portfolio investor (FPI) investment limit from 75 per cent to 49.5 per cent.
 
Shares of the company ended at ₹226.7, down 4.6 per cent on the NSE, where shares worth ₹2,034 crore were traded.
 
According to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, funds tracking FTSE indices are expected to sell 109 million shares worth approximately ₹2,500 crore on Tuesday. Additionally, MSCI index-tracking funds
