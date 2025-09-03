Expansion lays bricks for Phoenix upgrade: Revamps, launches boost outlook

Shares of India’s largest retail-led mixed-use developer Phoenix Mills slipped on Wednesday after a sharp rally in the previous session. The stock had risen more than 5 per cent on Tuesday to hit an intraday high of ₹1,597.3, following an upgrade from domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal.

On Wednesday, however, the stock gave up some of those gains and closed 3.02 per cent lower at ₹1,518, even as the benchmark BSE Sensex settled 0.51 per cent higher at 80,567.71.

Motilal Oswal upgraded Phoenix Mills to a ‘buy’ rating and raised its target price to ₹2,044 from ₹1,673 earlier, implying a potential