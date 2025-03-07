Expiry day shift sets off new round of competition among bourses

The expiry day for derivative contracts has become the latest point of contention between India's two largest stock exchanges, the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and BSE. The NSE's recent announcement to shift the expiry day for Nifty derivative contracts from Thursday to Monday, effective April 4, is expected to shake up market dynamics.

Analysts have already begun scaling back BSE's earnings growth estimates, stating that NSE's move could help it reclaim its market share.

“BSE’s index option premium market share shot up from 16.4 per cent in December 2024 to 22.1 per cent in February 2025, mainly due