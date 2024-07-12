F&O Alert: M&M, Shriram Finance see short buildup; Manappuram, Sun Tv long

F&O market outlook: As equity benchmark indices consolidated in the last couple of trading sessions, several stocks witnessed churning of positions in the futures & options (F&O) space on Thursday, with select stocks seeing fresh long buildup, some short buildup and few others long unwinding.

Here's a quick check on key stocks with notable long and short buildup alongside the Nifty and Bank Nifty.

Nifty

Current Level: 24,375

Support: 24,000

Resistance: 24,550; 24,600

The NSE Nifty 50 has seen a net 0.4 per cent decline in the last two trading sessions; whereas the open interest (OI) has dipped by 5.8