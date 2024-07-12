Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

F&O Alert: M&M, Shriram Finance see short buildup; Manappuram, Sun Tv long

F&O stock watch: Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra and Shriram Finance face up to 15 per cent downside risk; whereas, Manappuram Finance and Sun Tv can potentially gain up to 13 per cent.

Markets, stocks, buy, sell, trading, shares, stock market
Premium

Rex Cano Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 12:03 PM IST
F&O market outlook: As equity benchmark indices consolidated in the last couple of trading sessions, several stocks witnessed churning of positions in the futures & options (F&O) space on Thursday, with select stocks seeing fresh long buildup, some short buildup and few others long unwinding.

Here's a quick check on key stocks with notable long and short buildup alongside the Nifty and Bank Nifty.

Nifty
Current Level: 24,375
Support: 24,000
Resistance: 24,550; 24,600

The NSE Nifty 50 has seen a net 0.4 per cent decline in the last two trading sessions; whereas the open interest (OI) has dipped by 5.8

Also Read

Crude, Crude oil

Crude Oil remains in 'buy on dips' mode; US CPI inflation data eyed

markets

Trading guide July 11: Global shares, GIFT Nifty hint positive open; TCS Q1

stock broker, markets

Is the upcoming Sebi meeting on F&O spooking the markets? What analysts say

sensex, stock market, share market

Stock market outlook July 04: GIFT Nifty tops 24,450; FIIs up long bets

Representational Image

Nifty Bank derivative strategy: Check these key levels before investing

Topics : derivatives trading Mahindra & Mahindra Manappuram Finance Sun TV Network Trading strategies F&O Strategies stocks technical analysis technical charts Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty 50 Nifty Bank index Bank Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMalala Day 2024IAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVENEST Result 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon