F&O Alert: These 3 Nifty stocks trade with high PCR; check key levels here

Even as stock market in India trade at record high levels, and talks of a post-election rally buoy sentiment amid hopes of clear mandate for the incumbent government, volatility in this penultimate week before the results of Lok Sabha elections cannot be ruled out owing to the monthly futures & options (F&O) expiry.

Technically, the NSE Nifty 50 index has recovered smartly from a mid-month correction, and is up 5.2 per cent (1,136 points) from its recent low of 21,821 hit on 13th May. The Nifty hit a record high at 23,026 on Friday, 24th May, 2024.

Ahead of the monthly expiry,