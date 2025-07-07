F&O volumes fall as Jane Street crackdown affects derivatives market

The ban on US-based proprietary trading firm Jane Street is impacting derivatives trading volumes in India. On Monday, futures and options (F&O) turnover on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was ₹91.4 trillion, a 26 per cent drop from the average of the previous 12 Mondays. Similarly, Friday’s turnover, when the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) ban took effect, fell 9 per cent compared to the prior 12 Fridays. F&O volumes typically peak on Tuesdays and Thursdays due to Sensex and Nifty weekly contract expiries. Experts caution it’s too early to assess the full market impact, but a few