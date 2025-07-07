Monday, July 07, 2025 | 09:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
F&O volumes fall as Jane Street crackdown affects derivatives market

On Monday, futures and options (F&O) turnover on the NSE was Rs 91.4 trillion, a 26 per cent drop from the average of the previous 12 Mondays

Broking industry officials suggest heightened regulatory scrutiny by Sebi to curb market manipulation may further dampen prop trading activity in the near term.

Samie Modak Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 9:11 PM IST

The ban on US-based proprietary trading firm Jane Street is impacting derivatives trading volumes in India. On Monday, futures and options (F&O) turnover on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was ₹91.4 trillion, a 26 per cent drop from the average of the previous 12 Mondays.  Similarly, Friday’s turnover, when the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) ban took effect, fell 9 per cent compared to the prior 12 Fridays. F&O volumes typically peak on Tuesdays and Thursdays due to Sensex and Nifty weekly contract expiries. Experts caution it’s too early to assess the full market impact, but a few
